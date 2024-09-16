Catholic Education Foundation Champions Diversity: Awards 54% of Scholarships To Students Of Color

The Catholic Education Foundation for the Diocese of Joliet continues to champion diversity and inclusion within diocesan Catholic schools. With a commitment to providing high-quality education to all students, regardless of their background, the CEF has awarded a significant portion of its scholarships to students of color, reflecting its dedication to nurturing a diverse and vibrant student community.

In the latest round of scholarship awards, an impressive 38% of scholarships were granted to Hispanic or Latino students, emphasizing the Foundation’s recognition of the growing Hispanic community within the Catholic Church and the Diocese of Joliet. This support not only helps these students access an excellent education, but also fosters the rich cultural heritage they bring to the school environment.

Moreover, the Foundation has awarded 8% of scholarships to students of mixed ethnicity, celebrating the beauty of multicultural backgrounds and the unique perspectives these students contribute to their schools. Additionally, 7% of scholarships were allocated to Black or African American students, further highlighting the Foundation’s commitment to ensuring that every student has the opportunity to receive a quality, faith-based education, regardless of race.

White students received 41% of the scholarships, which underscores the Foundation’s inclusive approach to education, ensuring that students from all backgrounds are supported.

This scholarship distribution is a testament to the Catholic Education Foundation’s mission to promote a diverse and equitable learning environment throughout the Diocese of Joliet. By breaking down financial barriers, the CEF empowers students from all walks of life to access the transformative power of Catholic education, nurturing future leaders who will carry forward values of faith, compassion, and social justice.

To learn more about the Catholic Education Foundation and how you can help provide the promise of a Catholic education to students throughout the Diocese of Joliet regardless of race or background, please visit www.CEFJoliet.org .

