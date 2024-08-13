Scholarship Fund Keeps Beloved Teacher Peg Breyne's Memory Alive at St. Andrew

After the passing of Peg Breyne in 2016, her children – Chris, Matt, Pat and Mari – were looking for something that those who knew and loved her could donate to in lieu of flowers.

Among the choices was a scholarship in her name for a child attending St. Andrew Catholic School in Romeoville – where Peg taught for 24 years.

“We all went there, and she started teaching at St. Andrew in 1968,” Chris said. Not only was Peg a teacher, she and her husband Ron were founding members of the parish and Ron served as the school board President.

“My mom would always say it was her ministry, it wasn’t a job, and so we thought that was an obvious choice to make,” Chris said. “Her friends were very generous as far as how much they gave, so once we got that going, we decided to keep it going on an annual basis. There is a need up and down, so we leave (the choice of the scholarship recipient) at the discretion of the CEF and with the principal.”

Chris said the decision to help those families who want a Catholic education but cannot meet financial requirements came from the lessons of his parents.

Establishing the scholarship and working with Catholic Education Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Georgis opened another door for Chris.

At the beginning of 2024, Chris was asked to join the CEF Board, which he accepted. “We specifically wanted to go through the CEF with the scholarship, because we know they handle it properly, and that they’ll make sure that it goes to the people in need,” Chris said. “I couldn’t say no to that.”

If you would like to develop a scholarship to a Diocese of Joliet school, please email Executive Director Jennifer Georgis at jgeorgis@dioceseofjoliet.org.

Photo: Chris Breyne holds a photo of his parents, Peg and Ron, in front of his mom’s old classroom at St. Andrew.

