Joliet Catholic Academy Ready to Kick Off a New School Year With Upcoming Events

The excitement of the new school year is about to begin, and with it comes a slate of upcoming events to enjoy with Joliet Catholic Academy.

To get the football season started, JCA will be throwing a Kickoff Tailgate Party (ages 21+) to bring football family and friends together and raise funds for the football program. The event is set for 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Heritage Quad. Tickets are $40 each. Cash bar and raffles will be available. For more information, please click here .

To help kick off Homecoming week, this year’s Brown and Blue BBQ is set for 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Heritage Quad. The evening (for ages 21+), will include live music, food, drinks and fellowship. Tickets are $50 each. Drinks and raffles will be available for purchase. To purchase tickets, click here .

JCA’s annual Alumni and Friends Golf Outing fundraiser is set for Friday, Sept. 27, at The Morris Country Club – The Creek (formerly Nettle Creek), 5355 Saratoga Road, in Morris. The day will begin with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start. The fee is $175 per golfer, or $700 per foursome. To register, click here .

Annually, JCA’s Hall of Champions induction ceremony pays tribute to the school’s athletes, coaches and contributors from the three schools that make up JCA: De La Salle (1920-1933), Joliet Catholic High School (1933-1989) and St. Francis Academy (1869-1989). This year’s ninth Hall of Champions class will be recognized on Saturday, Sept. 28. To purchase tickets, click here .

“There’s an undeniable buzz of excitement in the air for the many upcoming events at JCA this year! Our calendar is packed with opportunities to come together, celebrate JCA, and create memories that will last a lifetime. We look forward to seeing you!” said Laura Pahl, Associate Principal of Joliet Catholic Academy.

