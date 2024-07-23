What to Know About Presumed Ocular Histoplasmosis Syndrome (POHS)

Presumed Ocular Histoplasmosis Syndrome (POHS) is a condition affecting the eyes and is linked to the fungus Histoplasma capsulatum. This fungus is common in soil, especially in the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys. While most people with the fungus don’t have symptoms, it can lead to small scars in the eye called “histo spots.” These scars can cause problems like blurred or wavy vision if new blood vessels grow around them.

POHS often shows no symptoms until it affects the central vision, leading to gradual or sudden vision changes. The risk is higher in people exposed to the fungus in childhood, often through activities like farming or poultry handling. Those who live or have lived in prevalent areas are at a greater risk of developing POHS.

The diagnosis of POHS involves a thorough eye examination and imaging tests, such as Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) and fluorescein angiography, to detect the presence of histo spots and abnormal blood vessel growth.

If problematic blood vessel growth occurs, treatment typically involves injections of anti-VEGF medication or laser. These treatments help reduce the growth of new blood vessels and preserve vision.

While no definitive cure exists for POHS, early detection and treatment can help prevent severe vision loss. It is important to raise awareness about this condition, especially in high-risk areas, and encourage individuals to take preventive measures. If you have a family history of POHS or live in a prevalent area, it is important to discuss your risk factors with an eye specialist and take necessary precautions.

