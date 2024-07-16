How to Share the Roadways with Semi-Trucks

Sharing the road with semi-trucks requires a blend of patience, awareness, and respect. These massive vehicles are crucial to our economy, transporting goods across long distances, but their size and limited maneuverability present unique challenges to other drivers. Understanding these challenges is essential for safety.

First, it’s vital to recognize the blind spots of semi-trucks. Known as “no-zones,” these areas include the sides and rear, and directly in front of the truck. A general rule of thumb is if you can’t see the truck driver’s mirrors, they can’t see you. Staying out of these zones minimizes the risk of accidents.

When passing a semi-truck, do so quickly and safely. Maintain a consistent speed and signal your intention early. After passing, ensure there’s enough distance before moving into their lane. Trucks need more time and space to slow down, so cutting in too closely can be dangerous.

It’s also important to anticipate wide turns. Semi-trucks require extra space, especially when turning right. If you see a truck preparing to turn, give them plenty of room and be patient. Trying to squeeze by can result in a collision or being caught in a tight spot.

Respecting the truck’s speed limitations is also crucial. These vehicles are often slower to accelerate and decelerate. Avoid abrupt stops or unnecessary lane changes that can lead to an accident.

In adverse weather conditions, the challenges of sharing the road with semi-trucks increase. Trucks take longer to stop, and visibility can be reduced. Increasing your following distance and being extra vigilant is advisable during rain, snow, or fog.

At Lee & Andreano, PC in Joliet, attorney Phil Lee specializes in vehicle accidents, especially those involving a semi-truck.

