Silver Cross Emergency Center in Homer Glen Expands to Serve You Better

The Silver Cross Free-standing Emergency Center (FEC) in Homer Glen has expanded to meet the emergency care needs of patients in the southwest suburb and surrounding communities.

“When we first opened the facility in 2009, we had the capacity to care for 25 patients per day with little to no wait,” saidCelia Rademacher, Manager of the Homer Glen FEC. “However, the need for accessible and timely emergency care has grown exponentially, and we now receive twice as many patients, with roughly 50 or more visits a day.”

Rademacher explained that expansion was the only way for Silver Cross to continue to meet the needs of all who come through the doors. And last week, the doors opened to a spacious new Emergency Department ready to accommodate the growing patient population.

“With the new expansion complete, we’ve increased our exam room capacity by 33% from six to nine rooms, and we added a 10th room designed for procedures,” she said. “We also added extra lab space, an additional lab draw station, a 2nd nurse’s station, and expanded ultrasound testing.” Additional on-site testing includes CT, MRI, EKG, X-rays, and Lab testing.

The Silver Cross FEC is staffed 24 hours a day with a team of highly skilled emergency medicine physicians, nurses, paramedics, and support staff specially trained in the treatment of adults, children, and infants. It is located at 12701 W. 143rd Street, just east of South Bell Road.

The board-certified emergency doctors can handle any injury or illness for patients of all ages. If you or a loved one is critically ill or needs surgery, they have an advanced cardiac life support ambulance on-site 24/7 to take you to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox once you’ve been stabilized.

For more information about Emergency Services at Silver Cross, please visit silvercross.org