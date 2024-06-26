Common Causes of Semi-Truck Crashes

Afghanistan combat veteran and injury attorney Phil Lee fights for those injured in trucking and other accidents. Just as troop fatigue and poor equipment maintenance can lead to losses in battle, the same is true on the road. Here are some of the most common causes of semi-truck accidents:

Driver Fatigue. Long hours on the road can lead to drowsiness and decreased reaction times, despite regulations limiting driving hours.



Mechanical Failures. This can include brake malfunctions or tire blowouts, which also contribute significantly to accidents. While routine maintenance on semi-trucks is essential, it’s not always prioritized, leading to avoidable breakdowns.



Improper loading. Overloaded trucks or poorly balanced cargo can affect a truck’s stability and handling, increasing the risk of accidents, especially during turns or sudden maneuvers.



Distracted driving. Texting or adjusting navigation systems diverts attention from the road, often with severe consequences.



Speeding. This is prevalent among semi-truck drivers trying to meet tight deadlines, which compromises their ability to react to changing road conditions. This can lead to unsafe driving in adverse weather, another significant cause of accidents.



Inadequate training and supervision. Drivers may lack experience handling these large vehicles or understanding the nuances of safe driving practices. Drug or alcohol use among drivers, although less common due to stringent regulations, remains a serious concern for road safety.



By understanding these factors, drivers can take extra precautions on the road.

