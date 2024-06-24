Why Choose Joliet Catholic Academy?

One of the biggest decisions parents face is choosing the right school for their children. For 155 years, Joliet Catholic Academy has been a cornerstone of Catholic education in Will County, rooted in tradition and inspired by faith. Here is why the private school might be the right fit for your family:

JCA gives students many opportunities to succeed. Angels and Hilltoppers are challenged in the classroom, expected to serve within the community, tested on the playing field, and embraced by the missions of the Carmelites and Franciscans.

JCA tailors learning to students’ needs. JCA’s diverse curriculum offers students an individualized education based on their strengths, providing them with the opportunity to achieve their maximum intellectual potential. Students are placed in the academic program that best meets their needs based on their academic strengths.

JCA prepares students for life after high school. JCA’s holistic approach to education, centered in the school’s faith-filled curriculum, creates an educational experience that encourages success. The goal of the Joliet Catholic Academy family is to prepare young men and women for college, for career, and for life.

JCA emphasizes spiritual development. Joliet Catholic Academy prioritizes a faith-based education, fostering a spiritual atmosphere alongside academic excellence. In support of JCA’s mission to Inspire Growth in Knowledge and Faith , each student takes four years of religious studies, and can participate in a comprehensive spiritual life program through the Campus Ministry department. JCA also offers a variety of ministries and formative programs to enrich students’ faith and character development.

JCA celebrates excellence in athletics and activities. JCA has a tradition of winning state titles, national championships, and sportsmanship awards. It also boasts a vibrant selection of clubs and organizations, including the Fall Play, Spring Musical, and Band, for students to explore their passions.

Interested in your child becoming an Angel or Hilltopper? Find out more today at

https://www.jca-online.org/admissions/ or by contacting JCA Director of Admissions Mr. Jared Voss ‘92 at 815-741-0500, ext. 214.

Joliet Catholic Academy : 1200 N. Larkin Avenue : Joliet, IL 60435 : Ph: 815-741-0500 : jca-online.org