A/C Maintenance Tips and Warning Signs That You Shouldn’t Ignore

Your air conditioning (A/C) unit becomes your best friend as temperatures rise. But like any other mechanical system, it requires regular maintenance for optimal performance. Ignoring the warning signs of potential problems can lead to reduced efficiency, higher energy bills, and costly repairs or replacements.

Poor airflow, unusual noises, and foul odors are warning signs that your A/C might be struggling. If you notice weak or insufficient airflow, it could indicate a clogged filter, a failing motor, or ductwork issues. Strange sounds like grinding, squealing, or banging can signal mechanical problems or debris in the unit. A musty or burning smell could indicate mold or electrical issues. Constant cycling on and off or the sudden inability to cool your home can also suggest a malfunctioning thermostat or A/C unit.

Regular maintenance is key to preventing these issues. At least once a year, have a professional technician inspect and tune up your air conditioning system. The service should include cleaning and checking all components, including coils, refrigerant levels, electrical connections, and thermostat calibration. This will ensure the A/C unit operates at peak efficiency and has a prolonged lifespan.

Another important maintenance tip is to change your air filter regularly. A dirty filter restricts airflow and puts strain on the unit, leading to higher energy bills and possible breakdowns. Depending on usage and the type of filter, replace the filter every 1-3 months. Keeping the outdoor condenser unit clean and clear of debris, such as leaves, grass, and dirt, will allow for proper airflow and prevent damage to the unit.

Omega Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, a professional HVAC company, can inspect your unit for any potential problems and address them before they become major issues. With regular maintenance, you can prolong the lifespan of your A/C unit while reducing energy costs.

Call us today at 815-773-0808, and let us prepare your A/C for summer!

Omega Plumbing Heating & Cooling

521 Oak Leaf Court Unit A

Joliet, IL 60436

815-773-0808