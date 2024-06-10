What are Intravitreal Eye Injections?

Intravitreal eye injections involve injecting medication directly into the eye’s vitreous humor. The vitreous humor is a clear gel-like substance that fills the space between the lens and the retina.

These injections are commonly used to treat various retinal disorders, such as diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, and macular edema. They can also deliver antibiotics or antifungal medications to treat eye infections.

The medication used in intravitreal injections targets specific parts of the eye, such as blood vessels or inflammatory cells, to reduce swelling and bleeding. Delivering the medication directly into the eye bypasses other parts of the body and goes straight to the source of the problem.

Intravitreal injections are typically performed in an outpatient setting. To minimize discomfort, a numbing eye drop or local anesthesia is used. A small needle is used to inject the medication into the vitreous humor, and the procedure only takes a few minutes to complete.

One of the significant benefits of intravitreal injections is their high success rate in improving vision and reducing symptoms in patients with retinal disorders. Directly administering medication to the affected area allows for higher concentrations and targeted treatment, reducing the risk of systemic side effects.

While intravitreal injections are generally safe and well-tolerated, there are some potential side effects. These can include temporary discomfort or redness at the injection site and increased pressure within the eye.

Follow-up exams and imaging studies will determine the success of these injections, confirming the reduction of abnormal blood vessel growth, inflammation, and other retinal changes.

