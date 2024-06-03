Silver Cross Foundation Introduces Pickleball to 33rd Annual Charity Golf Classic

The Silver Cross Foundation will hold its Annual Charity Golf Classic , presented by Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service, on Monday, June 24, 2024, at Crystal Tree Golf & Country Club in Orland Park.

The fundraiser benefits the greatest needs at Silver Cross Hospital, allowing staff to advance with new facilities, programs, and technology, including the addition of a new outpatient cardiac catheterization suite.

An afternoon Pickleball Tournament, along with the golf outing, will allow Silver Cross to welcome over 300 individuals. Pickleball pairs play at least four games in a round-robin format followed by bracket play with cash prizes for the top three teams.

Golfers participate in an 18-hole morning or afternoon scramble that includes a forecaddie and cart and prizes for the top three foursome scores. Contest holes include: Longest Drive; $10,000 Hole-In-One; Split the Pot/Closest to the Pin; Hole-In-One Car Contest, courtesy of D’Arcy Buick-GMC; and Hole-In-One Diamond Earrings Contest, courtesy of David Nelson Jewelry.

All participation includes:

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner and Cocktails - on and off the course/court



Participant gifts, plus golf balls or pickleballs



Reception & Awards program honoring PDM Plumbing, Heating and Cooling with the 2024 Silver Cross Corporate Citizen Award



Raffle prizes



Networking with Silver Cross administrators, medical staff, corporate leaders, and elected officials, and new business connections!



Sponsorship opportunities, limited tee times, and dinner tickets for the Silver Cross Charity Golf & Pickleball Classic are available through the Silver Cross Foundation Office at (815) 300-7105 or by visiting silvercross.org/giving/events by June 3.

To donate online, visit silvercross.org/giving .

Founded in 1988, the Silver Cross Foundation’s sole focus is to develop all forms of philanthropic support for Silver Cross Hospital. As the not-for-profit 501(c)(3) fundraising arm of the Hospital, the Foundation connects those who want to contribute to advancing healthcare at Silver Cross in unique ways.

For more information, visit silvercross.org .