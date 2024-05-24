The Trucking Company is Always Responsible

From officer training school to deployment to Afghanistan, responsibility for everything that happens under your command is just part of military life. According to attorney Phil Lee, a former 1st Lieutenant in the Army and combat veteran, many businesses in the civilian world try to avoid responsibility for trucking accidents by improperly labeling employees as contractors, which is known as misclassification.

“In the trucking world, this practice is very common,” explained Lee. “Trucking companies frequently try to disclaim responsibility after an accident by labeling the driver as a contractor. In Illinois, this type of defense never works.”

Since the earliest days of the railroad, the public franchise doctrine has made transportation companies responsible for accidents. When a company needs a license to operate on public property, the company is responsible for all activities, even those by contractors. In the modern world, this means that liability flows to the holder of the DOT license displayed on the side of the truck.

“Whether the load is brokered, contracted to a third-party, or the driver is loaned from one company to another, the DOT license displayed on the side of the truck controls liability,” added Lee. “This way, the traveling public does not need to unravel complex business arrangements following a crash.”

Phil Lee was awarded a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star, and many other commendations while serving in Afghanistan. The Frankfort native is now a leader in the courtroom, where he continues to fight for others.

If you or a loved one has been in a vehicle accident with a commercial truck, it’s crucial to have an attorney with experience in this type of case. Phil Lee understands the relevant laws, and can navigate you through the complexities of your situation.

For more information, or to schedule a free consultation to discuss your case, please contact:

Lee & Andreano, PC

58 N. Chicago St.

Joliet, IL 60432

Ph: 815-242-2000

FIGHTWITHPHIL.COM

Lee & Andreano Logo Sponsored