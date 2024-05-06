Joliet Catholic Academy Seniors Stage Annual Shakespeare Celebration

In keeping with tradition, Joliet Catholic Academy’s senior class and the school’s English Department held their annual Shakespeare Fest, celebrating the works of the Bard for students and staff.

Approximately 140 seniors participated in this year’s event, held on April 19th. The brainchild of retired English teacher Sheila Fry, Shakespeare Fest boasts a rich history spanning nearly five decades.

“Her goal was to make Shakespeare relevant to her students, along with paying homage to the Bard himself,” said JCA English teacher Samantha Bush. “She implemented the celebration, and the tradition has remained ever since.”

This year’s Shakespeare Fest featured “Love is in the Air” in the morning classes, led by Bush’s Honors students. The afternoon classes explored the theme of “Couple’s Therapy,” led by JCA English teacher Scott Allgood’s AP students.

“All of the senior classes helped with the performing of skits, food provisions, creation of the sets, and all of the fun,” said Bush. “This combined effort brought modern takes to classics such as Romeo and Juliet and Hamlet. The underclassmen, faculty, and staff were able to grab some food, sit back, relax, and enjoy the entertainment.”

Both Bush and Allgood enjoy seeing the senior students take leadership roles within the school.

“Their creation of the entire theme, decorations, skits, food layout, etc. is always unique each year,” added Bush. “We are so proud of them for their hard work this year, and we look forward to the continuation of this tradition for years to come.”

The teachers also expressed their gratitude to Fry. “We are thankful that one woman’s goal, to create a Shakespeare Festival, has become something so magical for our Angels and Hilltoppers,” said Bush.

