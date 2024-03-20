Black Box Data Helps Win Court Cases After a Trucking Accident

In the military, after-action reviews (AARs) are standard practice to teach those involved what went right and what went wrong. In accident cases, and especially in trucking accidents, a full computer reconstruction is part of every AAR.

“What most people don’t know is that many cars and almost every semi-truck has a black box, known as a heavy vehicle event data recorder (HVEDR),” explained attorney Phil Lee. “The HVEDR stores approximately two weeks of data, including speed, hours of operation, and other critical information.”

Lee is very familiar with after-action reviews after serving as a First Lieutenant in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division, where he was awarded both a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. Now that he has transitioned from active duty to the Reserves, Lee fights for his clients as an attorney in the Joliet area. His unique insight regarding after-action reviews and the importance of black box information is a huge asset for his clients who depend on him.

“Not every police agency has the equipment necessary to download an HVEDR, and some foreign trucks have non-standard software which requires proprietary download equipment,” explained Lee. “After an accident, vehicles are removed to a tow yard and stored for only a short time. Getting to the HVEDR is often the difference between winning and losing a court case, as the data doesn’t lie.”

Lee and the FightWithPhil.com team have years of experience in accident reconstruction and making sure all data and information is preserved.

If you've been injured in a car or truck accident, or in any way through the negligence of others

