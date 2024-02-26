The Benefits of Video Recording After a Vehicle Accident

Attorney Phil Lee learned to fight as a young Army officer with the 101st Airborne Division, where he was awarded a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star, and many other commendations while serving in Afghanistan. The Frankfort native is now a leader in the courtroom, where he continues to fight for others.

“On the battlefield, video with real-time recording is the new normal,” explained Phil. “The same is true in the case of a vehicle accident.”

Video recording immediately after an accident serves as a critical tool for capturing unbiased, real-time evidence. It can significantly influence the outcome of legal proceedings and insurance claims, and help establish the party at fault.

A video recording can capture precise details of an accident scene, including vehicle positions, damages, and immediate reactions and statements of involved parties and witnesses. This visual documentation helps prevent the alteration of facts and reduces disputes.

While almost every police officer responding to an accident has a body camera, the senior officers responsible for accident investigations may not arrive to the scene for some time.

“Gathering the body camera video is a crucial step in any accident investigation,” added Phil. “Many times witnesses will make a statement to first responders, and then will leave. Or a witness may pull over to provide assistance, but will leave once the police or an ambulance arrives. Footage is typically only kept for a short time after an incident, so getting the information quickly is crucial - otherwise it may be erased before it can be used. It’s important to have a clear and indisputable account of events.”

