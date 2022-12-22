3 Things to Know About Retinal Tears

Most people have never heard of retinal tears, but they are a surprisingly common problem. A retinal tear is a hole in the thin layer of tissue that lines the back of your eye, called the retina. Trauma to the eye or aging is the leading cause of retinal tears. If left untreated, they can lead to vision loss and even permanent blindness. There are three things you must know about retinal tears:

1. Symptoms: The most common symptom of a retinal tear is sudden flashes of light in your vision, which floaters may accompany. Floaters are like small spots or specks that appear to float around in your vision. Other symptoms can include distorted or blurred vision and pressure inside the eye.

2. Treatment: Retinal tears are usually treated with laser surgery, which seals the tear and prevents further damage to the retina. The procedure is generally done in an outpatient setting and does not require general anesthesia. Recovery time is usually short, and most patients can resume their typical activities within a few days after the procedure.

3. Prevention: The best way to prevent retinal tears is to care for your eyes. Make sure you get consistent eye exams and wear protective eyewear during activities that could put your eyes at risk for trauma, such as contact sports or working with power tools. Additionally, eating a healthy diet and managing conditions like diabetes can help protect your vision.

Retinal tears can have severe consequences if left untreated, so it’s essential to seek prompt medical attention if you experience any symptoms of a retinal tear. Proper treatment and monitoring improve the chances of restoring or preserving existing vision. You can help protect your eyesight for years to come by addressing retinal tears promptly and correctly.

