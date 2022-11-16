What causes facial spider veins?

While spider veins can appear on the face at any age, the condition often becomes more common as we get older.

What are they exactly?

“Facial spider veins—better known as telangiectasias—are dilated blood vessels and capillaries on the nose, cheeks, and chin,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

A number of factors can cause Telangiectasias, including genetics, rosacea, and abrasive

facial treatments.

Another cause?

“People who have spent a lot of time in the sun have a greater risk of getting broken capillaries and blood vessels as they get older,” Malinowski said.

When it comes to removing them, it is best to seek help from a skin care expert, such as the ones on staff at Eterna.

The medspa uses Sciton’s ClearScan YAG 1064 laser to close off the blood flow to these small vessels. The laser energy passes through the top layer of skin to the targeted blood vessels, causing them to heat up and seal themselves slowly.

“And then your body just absorbs them,” Malinowski said. “The procedure is quick and the recovery time is short. Depending on the size of the veins on the face, typically only one treatment is necessary.

Spider veins can also appear on other parts of the body, such as the legs, due to pregnancy, excessive standing throughout the day, or as a result of varicose veins. And Eterna can help with those, too. One minimally invasive treatment option is sclerotherapy, in which a fine needle injects a solution directly into the veins causing the vein lining to seal, and preventing blood flow.

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center : 217 Vertin Boulevard, Shorewood, 60404 : 815.254.8888 : https://www.eternalaser.com/