Three reasons to have laser hair removal during winter

When the weather outside is frightful, your skin can feel so delightful with laser hair removal treatments. During the procedure, a laser targets hair follicles and heats them with infrared energy, essentially destroying the bulbs to stop new hairs from growing. The treatment works best for those with dark hair. Eterna MedSpa can treat larger areas such as the back and legs, as well as smaller areas such as the face and underarms. Here are three reasons why winter is the best time of year to schedule your laser treatments:

1. Less sun exposure

Laser hair removal works best on skin that is pale and untanned.

“That’s probably the most common reason,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

Additionally, clients will need to avoid exposure to the sun before, during, and after laser treatments, which is easier to do when people are bundling up with long sleeves and other protective clothing.

2. More convenient

The cold weather and snow can often limit outdoor activities, leaving you with more time on your hands.

“People can do laser hair removal all year round but most start in the winter because they are not as busy as they are during the summer,” Malinowski said.

3. Easier to hide mild irritation

Clients need to shave before their appointment so the lasers can quickly and efficiently locate the hair follicles. For some, shaving can cause minor skin irritation, such as folliculitis.

“And during the winter when you are bundled up you are less likely to have people see this,” Malinowski said.

She cautions people to remember this is laser hair reduction.

“While most of the hair will be gone, there may be a few stragglers,” Malinowski said.

Wondering if laser hair removal is right for you? Schedule a consultation at Eterna MedSpa to learn more about the treatment and its cost.

