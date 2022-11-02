The Best Temperature While Sleeping

There are many opinions on the ideal temperature for a good night’s sleep. Some people prefer a cool room, while others like a warmer one.

People’s opinions vary when it comes to the best sleeping temperature. Some people like it cool, while others prefer a warmer room. So, what is the best temperature for sleeping? According to sleep experts, the answer may surprise you.

The ideal temperature for sleeping is on the cooler side, around 65 degrees Fahrenheit. When your body temperature drops at night, it signals to your brain that it’s time to sleep. A cool room will help your body reach that lower temperature and quickly fall asleep.

The National Sleep Foundation found that people who slept in a cool room (around 65 degrees) slept an average of 7 hours per night, while those who slept in a warmer room (about 75 degrees) slept for only 5 hours per night. So, if you’re looking to get a good night’s rest, make sure to keep your bedroom cool and comfortable.

You can do a few other things to create the perfect sleeping environment. Ensure your bedroom is dark and quiet to get the best possible sleep. And avoid using electronics in bed, as the blue light they emit can interfere with your body’s natural sleep cycle.

Infants and young children are still developing, so they may need a one or two-degree warmer room to sleep. But for the most part, a cool, comfortable room is ideal for a good night’s rest.

The next time you’re struggling to fall asleep, adjust the thermostat and see if a cooler room helps you drift off more quickly. You may find that a lower temperature is the key to a good night’s rest.

