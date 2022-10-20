Time, talents, and treasure help make Catholic education a reality

Throughout the fall semester, the high schools in the Diocese of Joliet celebrate homecoming.

Each school has its own rich tradition of pep rallies, parades, football games, and dances.

Homecoming is a historical tradition of welcoming back alumni.

Upon graduation, students go out into the world to further their studies, careers, and vocations, but that doesn’t have to be the end of their involvement in Catholic education. Alumni are a vital thread in the canvas of Diocese of Joliet Catholic schools.

Jeff Arseneau is a local business owner, philanthropist, and alumnus of two diocesan schools.

The Arseneau family’s legacy of Catholic education began with his grandmother, who graduated from St. Patrick’s High School, now Bishop McNamara, almost a century ago.

Like many families, Jeff and his wife Debby, were faced with the decision of where to send their own three children and ultimately chose to send them to Providence Catholic High School.

“We were blessed with great public school options; however, kids need spiritual support as a reinforcement and enhancement of what parents are teaching at home,” Jeff said. “Catholic education can be viewed as the guardrails we all want for our children.”

His involvement in Catholic Education has evolved throughout his lifetime and continues today. Despite being an alumnus of Bishop McNamara High School, Jeff has remained heavily involved at Providence Catholic High School. Although his children are now adults, he supports the family that helped him raise his own.

Over the past seven years, Jeff has served on the Catholic Education Foundation Board of Directors.

“For me, it’s a way to give back for the many blessings I have in my life and try to provide others with resources that I was blessed to grow up within a middle-class Catholic family,” he said.

When asked what advice he would give someone looking to make an impact, Jeff said, “your contributions can be the difference.”

“Your time, talents, and treasure go a long way to helping provide a Catholic education to children of families who are on the cusp of affordability,” he said.

During this season of homecoming, whether you are an alumni, a parent, or a supporter of Catholic education, consider the impact you can have by getting involved. Visit CEFJOLIET.ORG for more information.

Catholic Education Foundation : 815.221.6127 : 16555 Weber Road, Crest Hill, IL 60403: http://cefjoliet.org/