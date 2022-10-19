Breast Cancer Awareness Month - A Time to Reflect and Renew

For many of us, October is a month of cooler temperatures, falling leaves, and pumpkin spice. However, it is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month - a time to reflect on those we have lost to this disease, renew our commitment to early detection and prevention and support those currently fighting the battle.

While Breast Cancer Awareness Month may look a little different this year, there are still several ways and ideas to get involved and show your support. Here are a few ideas:

- Wear pink! Whether it’s a pink ribbon pin or a fun pink shirt, wearing pink is a great way to start conversations about breast cancer awareness and show your support for those affected by the disease.

- Donate. Many organizations are working to provide care and support for those affected by breast cancer. Consider donating to one of these organizations in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

- Get involved in a virtual event. While in-person events may be canceled or postponed, there are still many ways to get involved virtually. Check out websites like cancer.org for more ideas.

- Have a conversation with your friends and loved ones about breast cancer awareness and encourage them to get screened because early detection is key to winning the fight against breast cancer.

This October, take some time for reflection and renewal. Remember those who have died from this disease and recommit ourselves to early detection and prevention. Support those fighting against breast cancer by donating to research organizations dedicated to finding a cure.

Finally, take steps to lower your own risk by making healthy lifestyle choices and scheduling regular screenings with your healthcare provider. One of the most important ways to increase your chances of surviving breast cancer is to catch it early.

Finally, take steps to lower your own risk by making healthy lifestyle choices and scheduling regular screenings with your healthcare provider. One of the most important ways to increase your chances of surviving breast cancer is to catch it early.

