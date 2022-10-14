Joliet Catholic Academy is a Microsoft Showcase School!

It’s an exciting time for Joliet Catholic Academy’s technology program! JCA’s slogan “JCA Technology: Where Tradition Meets Tomorrow” truly exemplifies how the school values its traditions while being dedicated to offering the best technological opportunities to its students and educators.

In September, JCA was chosen to be a Microsoft Showcase School. Last spring, JCA completed a lengthy application process to graduate from the Showcase School Incubator Program and become a full-fledged Showcase School. JCA proved that it’s leading the field in various areas, including thought leadership, personalized learning, and technology usage, while providing a culture of learning and growth.

Microsoft states, “Microsoft Showcase Schools are pioneers in education. You are part of an exclusive global community, recognized and celebrated for educational transformation that includes vision and innovation in teaching, learning, and preparing students for the future.” As a college prep school, JCA takes “preparing students for the future” seriously. JCA’s online learning platform, Microsoft Teams, is used by 91 Fortune 100 companies; former JCA students consistently remark how they were prepared for college and their first jobs because they had used Teams at JCA.

As one of only three Microsoft Showcase Schools in Illinois, and one of only 42 in the country, JCA is excited to serve the community in new ways. JCA plans to host training in the fall and spring for teachers throughout the community who want to learn more about using Microsoft apps in their classrooms.

Adding to this year’s tech excitement, eight JCA educators were accepted into the prestigious ranks of Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts. MIEEs are “a thriving community of passionate educators who are constantly learning, growing, and working together to change students’ lives and build a better world.” Teachers had to prove their knowledge of Microsoft programs and innovative integration of technology, and to show their passion for teaching and learning. With only 30 MIEEs in Illinois, JCA is proud to have eight of them teaching the Hillmen and Angels.

