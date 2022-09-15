How Eterna MedSpa is a community partner

The team at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center is grateful to have the opportunity to serve the community in a variety of ways.

How?

“Eterna donates to all different kinds of fundraisers for various organizations,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

Additionally, Eterna’s staff, which is made up of board certified physicians, nurses, and licensed estheticians, annually contribute man hours for charitable endeavors.

“We are always willing to donate an esthetic service to community fundraisers,” Malinowski said. “And for several organizations we donate to, Eterna is also able to give gift baskets as well, with the help of some of our product vendors.”

What are the face and body services that are offered at this Shorewood-based state-of-the-art facility? The list entails anti-aging treatments, including injectables such as Botox or dermal fillers, vein treatments such as Endovenous Laser Ablation, or EVLA, Sclerotherapy, and Microphlebectomy, as well as a selection of spa services, including facials, chemical peels, waxing, laser hair removal, microdermabrasion, body treatments, and more.

Eterna also offers a wide variety of skin care products which can be custom tailored to their patients’ needs in order to help achieve maximum benefits.

For Eterna clients, the Last Minute Club gives members a chance to take advantage of last minute discounts to fill canceled appointments. And everyone is invited to take advantage of Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center’s free consultation for aesthetic services.

Want to learn more about how Eterna is a community partner? Visit https://www.eternalaser.com/ for more information.