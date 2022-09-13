What To Know If You're Moving Out Of State

Whether someone is retiring, taking a new job, or wanting a warmer climate, there are many reasons why people move out of Illinois. You may be surprised to know that local community-based mortgage lenders may be licensed to do business in other states, so you can keep your close relationship with them. Oak Leaf Community Mortgage is licensed in 46 states to help with your lending needs.

“There are several things people should know if they’re moving out of state,” said Joe LaGiglia, Senior Mortgage Loan Originator with Oak Leaf Community Mortgage. “First, you don’t have to start over with another lender if you’re buying a home in another state. We’re proud of the relationships we’ve built in our community; our customers have a lender they already trust. We can save time and paperwork for homebuyers, and the entire experience is kept local with opportunities to meet and communicate in person.”

Some people are buying a forever home as a second home to help with their transition to retirement. “This offers an accessible way to move out of state without having to uproot your family in 30 or 60 days,” said LaGiglia. “Sometimes a spouse will retire from their company but the other partner has another year or two to go. In this scenario, a slow transition makes more sense. In other cases, a parent may need to move for a job, but the child needs to finish the school year.”

Oak Leaf Community Mortgage offers a “Buy Now, Sell Later” loan program, a unique product that allows people to buy a home out of state and wait to sell their current home until they’re ready to move. “Since many people can’t afford a second home, this flexible loan product gives them the chance to do it,” added LaGiglia.

For more information, please contact:

Joseph LaGiglia

Sr. Mortgage Loan Originator

630-936-3242

JosephL@MyOakLeaf.com

NMLS ID: 703971