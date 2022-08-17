Why is there sewage coming up from my bathtub?

The smell of sewage is unmistakable.

These gas fumes, like hydrogen sulfide – the gas that leaves a rotten egg smell in its wake and is highly flammable and toxic – can be hazardous to your health. Sewage poses major health risks as it contains harmful bacteria and microorganisms that can be dangerous if exposed to them.

Sewage cleanup should be considered an emergency.

So, why is there sewage coming up from your bathroom? There are several common causes of a sewage backup.

The most common reason for sewage coming up through your bathroom is a clogged sewer line. All plumbing in your bathroom connects to a single drain pipe that leads to the sewer line under your house. This drain line carries all wastewater and sewage away from your home to the city’s sewer system.

When the sewer line becomes clogged or blocked, wastewater has nowhere to go but back toward your house. This results in sewage coming up through your drains, often starting with your tub or shower.

Another culprit may be the sewage ejector pump, which is used when a bathroom, laundry room or any other type of plumbing fixture is located below the level of the main sewer or septic line flowing from the house. Most commonly, ejector pumps are used in homes with basement bathrooms or laundry rooms.

When you experience sewage coming up through your bathtub, it’s always best to contact a professional. Attempts to fix a clogged sewer line without experience often lead to more plumbing damage.

Make sure that no one enters the affected area, and open as many windows as possible. Pre-treat the flooded area with small splashes of chlorine bleach. Wear protection gear like rubber gloves, a mask, and water-resistant coveralls.