Simplify your beauty routine with laser hair removal

While you could go the route of traditional hair removal methods such as shaving, tweezing or waxing, laser hair removal is a more effective, long-term solution.

\What does it entail? During the in-office procedure, a laser is used to target the hair follicles and heat them with infrared energy. The skin is rapidly treated and hundreds of hair follicles can be disabled in less than one second.

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center can treat larger areas such as the back and legs and smaller areas such as the face and underarms.

But, notes Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna, laser hair removal works best on dark hair, as the lasers are attracted to the pigment in the hair follicle.

Hair growth takes place in cycles of growth and resting phases and only actively growing hair can be removed at each treatment session.

That means 10 to 12 treatment sessions may be necessary, depending on the person.

“For individuals with lots of hair, this may take more,” Malinowski said.

For optimal results, it is recommended to wait six weeks between each treatment.

“Shaving is allowed in between appointments but not waxing or tweezing as the hair bulb needs to stay intact in order for the laser to kill the hair bulb in the antigens stage of hair growth,” Malinowski said.

After having laser hair removal done, clients should also avoid sun exposure to those areas to give the skin a chance to heal.

