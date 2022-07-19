How to clean a sump pump

Your sump pump is responsible for helping avoid a flooded basement, pumping water way from your home as it collects in the sump pit.

Don’t wait until a heavy rainstorm to realize your sump pump is not functioning like it should. Regular maintenance will ensure that gravel and sand don’t clog the pump and keep it functioning properly.

Here are the proper steps to clean a sump pump:

First, start off by checking that your sump pump is working. Using a bucket, fill the sump pump pit with water until the flotation device lifts. This will prompt the pump to turn on. Once you are sure it’s working, you can start to get your hands dirty.

Unplug your sump pump or turn off the power at the circuit breaker. Before you turn it off, make sure any appliances that use the sump pit, like your washing machine, are not in use. Also, always wear rubber gloves when handling standing water.

Clean the sump pump pipe by using a plumber’s snake or by spraying it with a pressure washer to remove any potential blockages. If you notice grime on the inner walls of the pipe, scrape it off with a putty knife to remove the debris.

You can also drain the water from the pit, but be aware that this standing water may hold some strong odors. You can remove the water with a wet vacuum, and clean out the pit as much as you can by scooping the debris and grime out of the bottom of the pit.

Once the pipe and pump are clean, and the pit is emptied of old water Turn the power back on and refill the pit, checking that the sump pump works after re-assembly.

If you notice your pump is clogged or not functioning properly, call Omega Plumbing. A professional plumber can help get your sump pump working again before the next big storm causes bigger problems for your home.