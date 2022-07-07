Catholic Education Foundation offers summer volunteer opportunities

Busy lives can make it hard to find time to volunteer. The benefits of doing so, however, are enormous. Not only can volunteering with an organization such as the Catholic Education Foundation for the Diocese of Joliet help reduce stress, create new friendships, connect people to their communities, and foster new learning skills, but giving to others can also help provide both mental and physical health benefits.

Here are three ways volunteering can profoundly benefit your life as well as the organizations such as the CEF which rely on that help:

1. Volunteering your skills helps develop new skills

Skills-based volunteering is an excellent opportunity to develop talents that can help you get ahead in your career. For instance, volunteering allows you to practice important skills used often in the workplace, such as teamwork, communication, problem-solving, project planning, and task management.

2. Volunteering is good for the mind and body

The social contact aspect of helping and working with others can have a profound effect on your overall psychological well-being. Additionally, studies have found that those who volunteer have a lower mortality rate than those who do not.

3. Volunteering brings fun and fulfillment to your life

Volunteering is a fun and easy way to explore your interests and passions. It provides you with renewed creativity, motivation, and vision that can carry over into your personal and professional life.

So how can you start volunteering? The Catholic Education Foundation has many available opportunities to match your interests and talents. To learn more, contact the Catholic Education Foundation at (815) 221-6127 or jgeorgis@dioceseofjoliet.org.

