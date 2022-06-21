Why have a funeral?

Funerals are often a public means of expressing feelings about the death of a loved one, but not everyone wants to have a funeral.

Instead, families consider a celebration of life at a later date, a memorial ceremony or even a cremation without a service at all.

Funerals fill an important role for those mourning the loss of a loved one. A funeral service is a time for the living to say goodbye, grieve and receive support from family and friends.

By providing surviving family and friends with an atmosphere of care and support in which to share thoughts and feelings about death, funerals are the first step in the healing process. It is the traditional way to recognize the finality of death.

Researchers and psychologists are very clear in their message about funerals and grief: participating in a funeral helps to counter the initial effects of grief like shock, numbness, and disbelief. Funerals underpin a necessary part of grieving as they reinforce the reality that the death has happened.

Funerals are recognized rituals for the living to show their respect for the dead and to help survivors begin the grieving process. Funerals also allow time to honor their memory and the influence they had on many lives.

You can have a full funeral service even for those choosing cremation. Planning a personalized ceremony or service will help begin the healing process.

Overcoming the pain is never easy, but a meaningful funeral or tribute will help to provide a sense peace after death.

