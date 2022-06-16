What to know about brow waxing and shaping

Looking for a way to enhance your facial features? Professional waxing services can be a quick and gentle way to define the eyebrow shape and rejuvenate your appearance. Here are three things Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center, wants you to know about the service:

1. The discomfort is minimal

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center uses a zinc oxide wax during the treatment to help prevent irritation and redness when pulling unwanted hairs from the follicles.

“It’s more gentle on the skin for brow waxing,” Malinowski said. “We will also trim the brows and shape them to finish the look.”

2. Hair length matters

The length of the brow hair should be slightly grown out in order to properly adhere to the waxing strip, Malinowski said.

While redness or irritation at the site can be a common side effect following the service, it generally subsides over the course of the day.

“We calm the skin down after the waxing with a calming azulene oil,” said Malinowski.

Wax results can last for a few weeks, depending on the thickness of the client’s hair and how quickly it grows.

3. You can count on cleanliness

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center maintains a high standard of cleanliness and hygiene.

“We are very sanitary,” Malinowski said. “No double-dipping at Eterna. We use a clean stick for every dip into the wax.”

To find the most flattering brow style to compliment your features, consult with a professional skin therapist from Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center esthetician. Additionally, Eterna offers a variety of other treatments, including facials, chemical peels, Botox and laser hair removal, to meet all your cosmetic needs.

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center : 217 Vertin Boulevard, Shorewood, 60404 : 815.254.8888 : https://www.eternalaser.com/