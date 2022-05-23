JCA Selected Microsoft Edu Showcase Incubator School for 2021-2022

JCA started the year with the opening of the Warning Innovation Research Center, a brand-new technology center that would rival universities. The IRC boasts a robotics lab, broadcasting studio, two engineering labs, and five student collaboration pods.

Following the big start to the year, Joliet Catholic Academy was chosen, as one of two Illinois schools, to be an Incubator School in the Microsoft Showcase Schools program.

“Microsoft supports Schools in the Showcase School program with resources and ideas to turn their vision into reality. Building on our decades of work with policymakers, school leaders, and educators around the world, Showcase Schools create student-centered, immersive, and inclusive experiences that inspire lifelong learning, stimulating development of essential future-ready skills so students are empowered to achieve more.” (From the Microsoft site)

Upon completing the MS Showcase School Incubator program, the elite list of Microsoft Showcase Schools will include JCA. There are currently two Showcase Schools in Illinois and 39 nationwide. As a full-fledged Showcase School, JCA will be an inspiration, example, and resource for other local schools.

JCA is one of three schools representing the US component of the Global Training Partners, Educational Collaborators, and the Microsoft Datacenter Community Development Program (the Microsoft Digital Transformation Project). Described as a “global project with a local flair,” the project provides leadership and training on developing students’ 21st-century skills for a select number of schools in Dublin, Amsterdam, and Chicago.

Three JCA educators were accepted into Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts, proving their MS program knowledge, innovative technology techniques, and passion for teaching and learning. Congratulations to Tom Cranmer- History teacher, Aimee Schertz-Technology Integration Specialist, and Jennifer Szynal- Music teacher. They are three of 27 Illinois educators who are a part of the global MIEE program for 2021-2022.

