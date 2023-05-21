Joliet park presents lesser known Shakespeare tragedy

Abigail Harris sells her bracelets during the intermission of “Coriolanus," a lesser known Shakespeare tragedy, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet. The final performance of “Coriolanus” – this year’s featured work at the third annual Shakespeare & Art in the Park – will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet. (Denise Unland)