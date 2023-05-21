Joliet park presents lesser known Shakespeare tragedy

Alex Habiger of Joliet said she attended Shakespeare and Art in the Park in Joliet, her first, to introduce her husband to Shakespeare. Habiger said her daughter had performed in approximately 15 Shakespeare plays when she was part of a children’s Shakespeare group.
Habiger said she overall prefers Shakespeare’s comedies to his tragedies and, like others in attendance, had never heard of “Coriolanus.”
“I do have two volumes of Shakespeare at home, so I looked it up,” Habiger said. “My husband was looking it up on his phone.”
The final performance of “Coriolanus” – this year’s featured work at the third annual Shakespeare & Art in the Park – will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet.
But patrons may come as early 1 p.m. to stroll the grounds and meet local artists who are displaying and showing their work.
Tamara Martinez of Joliet was one of the art vendors on Saturday night. She’s also a singer and guitarist who performs folk rock and alternative country and plans to perform at New Orleans North on June 2 in downtown Joliet.
Martinez said making and selling this type of beaded work is a new venture for her. She began making these items when her father had a stroke and wouldn’t turn to one side.
“So I put some stuff in the window to make him look,” Martinez said.
Lori Carmine, park manager, previously said Bicentennial Park’s production of “Coriolanus” features feature Roman soldiers in full stage combat, which may interest people who prefer action-filled plays.
“Ian Emerson and Matt Doge are certified fight choreographers,” Carmine previously said. “So they were teaching everybody…anybody that likes action movies are going to be entertained.”
Dodge, as well as Jake Thomas, are local Shakespeare devotees who spearhead and direct the Shakespeare & Art in the Park productions, Carmine previously said.
Kat Zinser of Joliet had attended the first Shakespeare and Art in the Park in 2021 and was impressed with the actors’ ability to remember and dramatically interpret Old English.
“I like the costumes a lot. It’s a lot of fun, a lot of action,” Zinser said. “I know people who are in it, so that’s a lot of fun, too.”
Zinser’s husband Jason Mabry Joliet also attended, his first Shakespeare and Art in the Park event. Mabrey said he’d only previously seen Festival of the Gnomes at Bicentennial Park and said the Old English was sometimes hard to follow.
“But they’re doing a really good job; it’s really well put together,” Mabrey said.
Another vendor, Abigail Harris of Joliet, was selling her bracelets at Shakespeare and Art in the Park for the first time. But she’s been involved in theater productions at Bicentennial Park since she was 4.
Harris said she hasn’t yet named her bracelet-making business. But Harris said she’s been making them for five years and selling them for four in order to raise money for heart-related charities.
“A lot of my friends were in the show,” Harris said.
Cash bar and light concessions will be available for purchase at Sunday’s show, but no outside alcohol will be allowed. Bring blankets or chairs for outdoor lawn seating by the pavilion. Performance moves to the indoor theater if weather turns. Parking is free.
For more information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org.