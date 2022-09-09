Our View: Joliet’s Joan of Arc wouldn’t turn away from dying kids

Even if the world is a sordid, grim repository of bad souls and worse motives, that makes the existence of Mary Kay Sheehan even more remarkable.

Maybe Joan of Arc is not dead. She’s living in Joliet.

Remarkable people do remarkable things when no one else will. And that’s what she has done.

As CEO of Lightways Hospice, she’s Joliet’s antidote to a grim reflection in our mirror. When others walked away, she would not.

It began when Barrington-centered JourneyCare hospice that serves 750 patients in 13 counties sold out to a Texas conglomerate in February.

JourneyCare’s head of the largest nonprofit hospice in Illinois then called. Would Sheehan’s hospice take 80 JourneyCare children under its care? That would triple Lightways’ child population.

New owners wouldn’t take them. Not enough money to be made on dying children. Medicare doesn’t pay much nor do private insurers to help children peacefully and lovingly on their last steps, and 43,000 die that way every year.

New state laws in 2023 and 2024 will help that financially spreadsheet inequity, but Addus had the $85 million in its hands now. Take it or leave it.

Eighty more dying children? She thought it over for one second and said yes, though her hospice did not have the $750,000 it would take for the care, not the staff depth nor the approval of her board.

She said yes. Just her.

She said she had to.

But it was not a business decision. It was a statement of her heart and soul.

Who walks away? The management of Addus Homecare and exiting management of JourneyCare did.

Nine members of JourneyCare’s staff — nurses, life specialists, and even a chaplain — jumped to work for Sheehan. They, too, followed the children who live everywhere from Chicago to the Wisconsin border.

It’s important to note that professionals immersed in juvenile hospice are different from everyone in all the good ways. They are dedicated to adding happiness and peace to lives that soon will be extinguished. It requires staggering psychological strength to be a pediatric hospice nurse who care not only for the children but grieving families.

No one Is cured in hospice except for the curative power of human devotion.

What now appears true is that people who claimed for decades to be noble guardians of dying children had walked away from the kids. They actually took money from commercial suitors — lots of cash — and scrammed. JourneyCare’s promotional material was soaked in this sanctimony of mission. Are principles for sale?

That’s what I’d wondered. But maybe I was mistaken.

The story of Lightways’ rescue and JourneyCare’s abdication must be more nuanced, more complicated, doesn’t it?

So we asked Sheehan who should know. She’s been in the hospice business for 32 years, got her masters in oncology nursing from Loyola and masters in business administration from Northwestern.

Without any public warning, JourneyCare’s board of directors went looking for buyers last fall and found healthcare conglomerate Addus Homecare of Frisco, Texas.

Addus ponied up $85 million in cash. Sold! said the auctioneer.

On the day of the sale, JourneyCare management sent a missive to employees assuring nothing bad had happened. Everybody keeps their jobs, no one loses money, and we still will provide the same wonderful services, including care to dying children.

None of that was either likely or provably true.

Addus did not cover hospice for terminal or grievously ill children. End-of-life child care receives only a minor stipend from Medicare to cover what can average $2,000 a day in care. Dying children offer a bad business model.

As for JourneyCare’s staff, Addus must recoup $85 million just to break even before it goes for the minimum 6 percent profit it wants. That balance sheet works only if Addus cuts staff, pays them less, reduces spending on programs or charges more. That’s how capitalism works.

That’s the case I made to Sheehan.

So, did I describe the events and dynamics accurately? I asked her.

Yep, she said.

“When we heard JourneyCare might be up for sale, I even called the broker and suggested we could take JourneyCare. We can do that care,” Sheehan said. “They laughed at us. Laughed. ‘You don’t have enough money, they said.’ "

As she described the details, her voice grew edgier.

You sound upset, I said.

I was angry then, she said, “and I’m still angry.”

There are several observations worth making.

Cities have self-defined personalities, but distortions creep into those civic psychologies. The stereotype defines Joliet as a blue-collar, hard-scrabble, mean-street city with lots of sharp edges. Barringtonians are millionaire habitues of well-tended polo grounds, manicured gardens and nature preserves, all enveloped in the ever-so-distinct scent of “noblesse oblige” when it comes to charity. Barringtonians donate gobs of money and take lots of self-generated credit for that.

Indeed the $18.5 million, 16-bed Pepper Family Hospice Care Center on the edge of Barrington was a direct gift by supporters in Barrington, Barrington Hills, South Barrington, Lake Zurich and Deer Park.

As JourneyCare promotions noted: “To create a home-like setting for patients, all suites offer their own patio or walled garden area and the 42,000-square-foot building sits on 6.7 acres surrounded by healing gardens. The CareCenter also offers a library, formal dining room, spa and suites that face a courtyard.”

They even let patients bring pets. All things considered, it’s a wonderful place to die.

But JourneyCare never billed itself as an efficient business. It was community love made manifest. What it is now remains unclear.

Of the cultural dichotomy, Barrington might have the resource edge in this “Tale of Two Cities” but Joliet didn’t turn its back on 80 dying children. Barrington did that, to the extent that JourneyCare told anyone locally what it was about to do.

Plus, Barrington did not have anyone like Sheehan.

Was there a “Plan B” if you didn’t say yes, we asked Sheehan. “Don’t think so. I think they asked other agencies who said no. The JourneyCare board thought it would get the money, but it didn’t. Now there’s a different board of local big contributors. They are going to spend the money on grants.”

Barrington donated millions to JourneyCare over the years because it sold itself as a community-focused charity, though it was not. Not-for-profits are businesses with a special tax status that requires reinvestment of profit into services. Two thirds of hospices are simply commercial outlets that serve end-of-life patients.

But only special people are good at hospice. There are no cures, no rescue from dying. The only prize offered is comfort, care and pain management. And not being alone at the end.