Letter: What’s in a word?

Misleading, misinformation, disinformation, deceiving and a Thesaurus worth of other words are constantly being used by the media and politicians. Whatever happened to lying? It is a simple word. Whoever told their child to quit misinforming them?

Politicians call each other names that should be bleeped on a news report but won’t use lying. Instead they use all the words above. The Republicans have a standard bearer who doesn’t use any of the other words. Donald Trump calls everyone any name or slur he can think of against either party. He says the most scurrilous words against other people and goes ballistic when people retaliate.

The media uses the lying substitute words when Trump says his ridiculous rants. Why don’t they quit pulling their punches and call his lies what they are? He got elected because the media gave him a pass on his lies and they have seldom called him on today’s.

Chuck Johnson

Morris