Letter: Serve and protect

I’m honored to reflect on the five members of my family that were law enforcement officers. They are now gone into history. They were true law enforcement.

When an officer put on their uniform to go to work and do their job – will they come home that night? Employees working elsewhere come home that night to their families.

The DNA found on bodies of people beaten, or dead, must be seen and eventually identified by these officers. This is horrific and cruel. many officers have lifelong memories of these incidents. Some officers unfortunately resort to suicide.

I am fortunate to live in a community where safety comes first. They are called cops.

Thank you every, officers for your service and protection.

Shirlee J. Pergler

Romeoville