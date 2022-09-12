Letter: What a mess we are in

Some states, like Texas, allow anyone to buy and carry a gun on their hip or sling an assault weapon over their shoulder. They say it is their Constitutional right, but if it is a right that can’t be abridged, how can the Supreme Court prohibit guns in schools, courtroom and their assembly meetings?

Some states violate that right by prohibiting who can have a gun. Felons and kids are prohibited in some states but not all. Some require some kind of license to carry or even buy a gun so someone from Texas can be arrested for having a weapon in those states. We have a total confusion with gun laws.

Our voting laws are just as confusing. The U.S. Government mandated a voting age of 18 years. Then it is a hodgepodge of laws deciding how to vote, when voting can start and how long polls can be open, among other rules. Some felons can vote while some can’t. Some mail ballots to all registered voters, some may mail some and others don’t mail any. A few have open primaries.

Congress needs to finally set rules for all federal elections, which will drag all the states along for their local and state election. - Chuck Johnson, Morris