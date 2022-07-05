Letter: Is debt the only thing the president can give us?

China, North Korea, Iran, Russia all threatening our country, $30 trillion in debt‚ southern border wide open, crime out of control in big cities, inflation out of sight, price of gas outrageous, price of food outrageous. Seventeen months in the White House. Is this the only thing President Biden can give us?

Eighty billion dollars worth of military equipment left in Afghanistan along with our fighting men and U.S. citizens. Sure makes the heart sad. Thank God the midterm elections are coming soon. Let’s take back our country. Go to the polls and vote, then you will know where your vote is going.

Jerry Allbert

Joliet