Letter: Biden’s failing administration

President Biden and his administration are a complete and utter failure. All their policy decisions have hurt the country, its citizens and our standing in the world. Rather than uniting the country, they have divided it according to skin color and sexual identity. Rather than accepting responsibility for their policy failures, they try to blame Putin and Trump for causing all the turmoil.

In looking back, the country was working quite well under the leadership of President Trump. If he would have been elected for another four-year term, our country would be much better off than it is today. Unfortunately, many lies, misinformation, hate and cancel culture policies led to his demise.

While Trump was in office, he began exposing the fake news media and the Washington swamp of corruption. This made him widely unpopular, which is why the Jan. 6 committee is trying so hard to bring some type of charges against him. Their goal is to prevent him from running again in 2024.

The truth is hard for some to swallow, but as you look around, you can see the problems that Biden has caused. Higher prices on everything, empty shelves, dependence on others for our energy needs, increases in crime and murders, fewer prosecutions, less police protection and the attempts to take away our rights as citizens.

It seems our own citizens are being held captive by a government that views us as the enemy. They refer to us as racists, white supremacists and deplorable. They want to cancel our viewpoints and opinions. This upcoming 2022 election is our chance to begin to take our country back. I urge everyone to re-examine your circumstances and make an intelligent decision as to who you should vote for.

Randy Katro

Joliet