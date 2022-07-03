Letter: Elect honorable people of any party

I hope all those so called Republicans who condemned U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger have seen how elected officials of any political party should act.

They should be so ashamed of themselves and their lack of ethics and morals that they resign any political elected or appointed office or position. The blight should follow them for the rest of their lives.

Supporting an acknowledged egoist and liar over an honorable man like Adam Kinzinger, who I often don’t agree with, is beyond moral bounds. Real Americans need to come forward on Election Day and vote these immoral traitors to the Constitution out of office. They swore an oath to the Constitution, but it was superseded by their oath to Trump. We should be electing honorable people of any party for any office.

Chuck Johnson

Morris