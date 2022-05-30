Letter: Firefighters, a band of brothers

Firefighters continually go out to face some unknown danger. The firefighters work together at all times as a band of brothers and sisters.

They continue to put safety first for all people. They are an example of goodness and decency.

The band of brothers became known during World War II. My husband was in this band of brothers. He was on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944. They deserve our country’s honor as true Americans.

The firefighters throughout our country also deserve this title.

I cannot forget this true American history. the band of brothers will always be worthy of this title.

Shirley J. Pergler

Romeoville