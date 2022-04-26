Greathouse: Juneteenth, doing something that matters

Author Michael Bungay Stanier (aka MBS) is a Rhodes Scholar whose life’s work revolves around helping individuals tap into the confidence capacity and ambition to be a force for positive change.

He writes in creative code about living brilliantly. Jill Salzman, who owns the company Founding Moms, introduced me to his work in 2021, when I was taking baby steps to get Juneteenth in Joliet started. What particularly interested me was MBS’ stance on the value of investing time in the pursuit of worthy causes. Linking to his work felt like something ordained by God – as stated in Matthew 7:7 “Ask and it shall be given to you; see and you shall find; knock, and it shall be opened to you.”

Can’t say working on Juneteenth in Joliet has been an easy process. In fact, it has been challenging. To make a very long story short, 2021 was a blur of activity. My efforts officially began well in advance of the designation of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. What started as an exploratory conversation shifted my life in a new direction. I’ve hit so many brick walls that you’d think I would stop. But I can’t. Once my feet landed on a purposeful path, a force (internal muse) propels me forward. What’s truly exciting is consistently tapping into the illusive “flow state.” I don’t have the words to explain what’s happening or what I feel, I just know this is what I’m supposed to be doing.

Because the bulk of my work has been in the municipal realm, I contacted Mike Paone, vice president of government affairs for the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to inquire about a local entry point. He put me in touch with AABA, the chamber’s group for Black entrepreneurs. It’s taken months and a myriad of iterations to gain traction and get the initial idea off the ground.

The real work is happening now in real time. It involves developing the foundation to anchor the annual event over the next 10 years.

Clarity to accomplish this goal arrived serendipitously in December 2021 via an invitation from MBS to purchase an advance copy of his newest release, “How to Begin: Start Doing Something That Matters.” Referencing my opening statement, receiving his book was a connection ordained by a God. In fact, these exact words (listed below) are etched on the cover. “This book starts now. Right here, on the cover. You know why. You know that you have more to contribute. You want to shake things up and make a difference, for yourself and for the world. You want to learn and grow You want to be a force for change. You’re ready to begin. OPEN THE BOOK AND START DOING SOMETHING THAT MATTERS.”

Wisdoms shared by MBS have the same effect as keg lights, illuminating next steps. His focus remains on helping readers unlock their individual potential as the mechanism to morph into a force for good. I refer to his book often as a litmus test.

According to MBS, doing something that matters must meet three criteria: be thrilling, important and daunting. His words serve as a reminder to be ambitious, honest, articulate and, most important, action-oriented. It dovetails into my desire to leave something tangible and meaningful that withstands the test of time long after I’m gone.

To leave something that illustrates while I was here my contribution was positive and enduring. To leave a footprint that was authentic, kind and driven by positive character. To leave a blueprint for an activity that improves our local quality of life. More than anything, I want to serve as an example of the way an ordinary person can make an extraordinary difference at a grassroots level.