Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall coming to Romeoville

Romeoville will be hosting the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall Aug.21-24, 2025. (Photo provided by village of Romeoville)

The village of Romeoville will be hosting the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall this summer.

The wall will be on display from Aug. 21 to 24, the village announced Friday.

A welcome parade will escort the wall into town on the morning of Aug. 21, and then it will be assembled in the football field parking lot between Village Hall and the Romeoville Recreation Center on West Romeo Road, according to the release.

The public will be welcome to view the wall starting at 1 p.m. Aug. 21, with viewing hours daily between dawn and dusk, ending when the sun sets on Aug. 24, according to the release.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is 6 feet tall at the center and covers almost 300 feet from end to end.

It is a three-fifths scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Village staff initially began planning for the wall visit in July 2023.

“As the son of a Vietnam War veteran, it is especially moving for me that Romeoville will be hosting the wall,” Mayor John Noak said in the release. “I encourage everyone to come view this display and to honor those who served in Vietnam and perished or remain missing.”

More details on the wall and accompanying festivities will be available at romeoville.org as August approaches.

Learn more about the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall at www.travelingwall.us.