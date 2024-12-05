Scooter’s Coffee opens New Lenox location

Scooter’s Coffee is opening at 700 E. Lincoln Hwy., New Lenox. (Photo provided by Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce)

Scooter’s Coffee will celebrate its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting and special offers.

The New Lenox Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Friday at Scooter’s Coffee, located at 700 E. Lincoln Hwy., New Lenox.

Patrons on Friday will get one free drink with a purchase when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. The free drink must be at equal or lesser value than the drink purchased.

Access the app at onelink.to/scooterscoffee.

Patrons also will receive a free sticker with every purchase (while supplies last).

For more information about Scooter’s Coffee in New Lenox, call 815-717-8035 or visit scooterscoffee.com/locations.