Scooter’s Coffee opens New Lenox location

Scooter’s Coffee will celebrate its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting and special offers.
The New Lenox Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Friday at Scooter’s Coffee, located at 700 E. Lincoln Hwy., New Lenox.
Patrons on Friday will get one free drink with a purchase when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. The free drink must be at equal or lesser value than the drink purchased.
Access the app at onelink.to/scooterscoffee.
Patrons also will receive a free sticker with every purchase (while supplies last).
For more information about Scooter’s Coffee in New Lenox, call 815-717-8035 or visit scooterscoffee.com/locations.
