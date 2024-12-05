December 05, 2024
Scooter’s Coffee opens New Lenox location

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
Scooter’s Coffee will celebrate its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting and special offers.

The New Lenox Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Friday at Scooter’s Coffee, located at 700 E. Lincoln Hwy., New Lenox.

Patrons on Friday will get one free drink with a purchase when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. The free drink must be at equal or lesser value than the drink purchased.

Access the app at onelink.to/scooterscoffee.

Patrons also will receive a free sticker with every purchase (while supplies last).

For more information about Scooter’s Coffee in New Lenox, call 815-717-8035 or visit scooterscoffee.com/locations.

