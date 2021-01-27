University of St. Francis seeks nominations to highlight local women

A University of St. Francis committee is seeking nominations of local individuals to highlight in its “Women Who Light Our Lives” virtual program.

The USF Women’s History Month Committee wants to hear about women in the Joliet area who are “out there doing great things,” according to a news release.

The committee will review submissions for inclusion in a short, virtual program to be held in March. Nominees will be contacted to confirm their inclusion.

Those who wish to submit a nomination should visit stfrancis.edu and search the keywords “Women Who Light Our Lives.”

Nominations also require a one to three minute video in mp4 format. Videos can be a voice-over recording of a picture of an honoree, an interview with an honoree, or some other creative way to present what USF needs to know about her.

The deadline for submission is Feb. 14.

Any questions about submissions, the event or challenges with completing the nomination should be directed to Joanna Kourtidis at jkourtidis@stfrancis.edu.