Lincoln-Way East students participate in Argonne National Lab research program

Students from Lincoln-Way East High School have again been conducting research as part of Argonne National Laboratory’s Exemplary Student Research Program.

The students will work with Argonne scientist Xuedan Ma at the Center for Nanoscale Materials to prepare a research proposal, design and set up of an experiment, according to a news release. They will gather and analyze data, make conclusions and prepare a final poster.

For this year’s experiment the students will analyze the properties of gold nanoparticles using UV-Vis spectroscopy and transmission electron microscopy.

Seniors Jacob Shalabi, Greg Kwan, Ritul Soni, Jilllian Ketchen, Asher David, and Erica Strojny and juniors Aidan Dauber and Jillian Mills are representing Lincoln-Way East in the program this year, according to the news release.