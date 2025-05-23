The Patio building new restaurant in New Lenox

The Patio, an Illinois, family-owned barbecue chain plans to build a new restaurant in New Lenox on the site of the former Silver Cross Professional Building. (Photo provided by Mauverneen Blevins)

An Illinois, family-owned barbecue chain is building a new restaurant in New Lenox.

New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann said The Patio is planning to construct a new 8,000 to 9,000-square restaurant “from the ground up” at 250 E. Maple St. in New Lenox, where the Silver Cross Professional Building once stood.

“It’s going to have an outdoor patio, seating for 250 people and a drive-thru,” Baldermann said. “They said they’re hoping to be open – at the latest – the fall of 2026.”

The Silver Cross Professional Building was the former home of the Silver Cross Medical Group, which moved in July 2024 to 410 E. Lincoln Hwy, Suite 251 in New Lenox.

Baldermann said the village of New Lenox bought the office building from Silver Cross Hospital last year for a “really good deal” – the building was appraised at $1.6 million and the village paid $1 million.

“Silver Cross had moved out of it,” Baldermann said. “But it needed to be demolished for redevelopment.”

Baldermann said the village is redeveloping “that whole triangle” from Route 30 to Haven Avenue and from Prairie Road to Cedar Road.

“We’ve been buying up property there and ultimately want to see it redeveloped into small shops, restaurants and office space,” Baldermann said.

The former Silver Cross property is the “anchor of the far eat side of the triage,” he added.

Baldermann said Nancy Dye, the economic development coordinator for the village of New Lenox, did a wonderful job at bringing The Patio to New Lenox.

The Patio also has locations at Aurora, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Darien, Lombard and Orland Park, according to The Patio website.

Baldermann said the village of New Lenox sold the property to The Patio for what the village paid for it, including the demolition.

“It was a net zero cost to us,” Baldermann said. “We got all our money back and they got a good deal on the property. That’s how we do things in New Lenox. It’s all about everyone getting a win.”

Baldermann said the demolition of the former Silver Cross Professional Building is nearly complete and The Patio owners are already working on the architectural drawings.

“They’re known for their delicious food and nice buildings,” Baldermann said. “This will be a great development to our town.”