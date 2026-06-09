Oswego police issue 45 seat belt citations, 18 speeding tickets in special enforcement campaign

The Oswego Police Department issued 45 seat belt citations along with 18 speeding tickets as part of its Memorial Day Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign.

The campaign, aimed at increasing seat belt use and keeping roads safe during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, ran from May 15 to May 26.

The department also issued 16 distracted driving citations, made five traffic arrests and two warrant arrests and issued eight other citations.

“Thanks to the efforts of our officers, more drivers and passengers were reminded to buckle up, helping to prevent injuries and save lives,” department spokesperson Cathy Nevara said in a news release. “Every citation and safety check reinforces the message that seat belts work.”

The campaign’s success reflects law enforcement’s commitment to roadway safety and reinforces the message that buckling up saves lives.

The “Click It or Ticket” initiative is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. For more information on safe driving practices, go to ItsNotaGameIllinois.com.