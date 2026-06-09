Woodstock man left woman ‘drenched in blood’ before crashing into townhome, authorities say

Matthew R. Zamorano is accused of crashing his car into a townhouse in Woodstock at about 2:30 a.m. on May 30, 2026, while a family of four slept inside. (Inset photo provided by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office) (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A Woodstock man accused of punching a woman and leaving her “drenched in blood,” then driving off and crashing into a townhome, was denied pretrial release from McHenry County jail Monday.

Matthew Zamorano, 31, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, as well as criminal damage to property of $10,000 to $100,000, interfering with reporting of domestic violence and reckless conduct, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

In arguing that Zamorano be detained pretrial, Assistant State’s Attorney Garrett Miller said the alleged incidents began at about 2:30 a.m., May 30, when Zamorano allegedly shoved the woman, grabbed her by the wrists, then punched her on the right side of her face.

According to authorities, he took the woman’s phone away so she could not call 911, and she got it back only after saying she would not call for help. A 3-year-old child who was in the home at the time woke up, and as the woman held her, Zamorano allegedly punched her again, this time causing a wound over her left eye that bled “profusely,” according to the complaint, which said he then fled in his black Honda Civic.

After the woman got her phone back and was able to call 911, Woodstock police found her “hysterical” and “drenched in blood,” with bruising to her chest and wrists, according to officials.

A car crashed into a townhouse in Woodstock at about 2:30 a.m. on May 30, 2026, while a family of four slept inside. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

At the same time, another squad car was dispatched to a townhouse about a block away for a report of a vehicle crashing into the home.

Zamorano crashed through the back of “a random house” where a family of four lived, two adults and two children, Miller said. He added that the family who lives there was upstairs sleeping and unharmed, “thanks to a loving and benevolent God.”

The family was displaced from the home, which was deemed uninhabitable, officials said. The house sustained more than $52,000 in damage, Miller said.

When police arrived, Miller said, Zamorano was out of his vehicle and said he was suicidal and that he’d hit the woman. He was taken into custody and to a mental health facility, which delayed his first appearance until Monday.

Zamorano’s attorney, Lindsey Tobias Quintanilla, argued that he be released from McHenry County jail pretrial with conditions and said what happened during the alleged incident was Zamorano acting in “self defense.” He was protecting himself from the woman, the public defender said, and had gone off of medication.

The attorney said Zamorano is a lifelong McHenry County resident and has job for which he needs to be out of jail so he can continue work and support his child. And he likely will have to pay restitution for the damage caused at the townhouse. He also needs to be out so he can continue in his mental health treatment, she said.

In detaining Zamorano, Judge Michael Feetterer agreed with the state that he likely committed the offenses he is charged with, and poses a threat for which no conditions could mitigate.

Zamorano is due in court June 12