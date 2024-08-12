Silver Cross Medical Group in New Lenox opens new location

The Silver Cross Medical Group moved on July 15 to 410 E. Lincoln Hwy., Suite 251, New Lenox.

Medical professionals at the new location are Dr. David Calimag, Dr. Mark Christensen, certified physician assistant Megan Suligoy, certified family nurse practitioner Taylor Baldermann and nurse practitioner Laura Scott.

Services include family and geriatric care, and school physicals, including any required vaccinations.For more information or to make an appointment, visit silvercross.org/medical-group.

