I-80 in Joliet will see new lane, ramp closures this week

Lane closures along Interstate 80 in Joliet coming Tuesday and Thursday, March 18 and March 20, 2025, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday. (Image provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

Drivers will see new lane changes and ramp closures along Interstate 80 in Joliet.

Ramp closures at Larkin Avenue will begin Tuesday at 8 p.m. and east bound I-80 will be reduced to one lane from east of Interstate 55 to West of Larkin Avenue, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Monday.

Westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane from Chicago Street to West of Larkin Ave​nue. The westbound I-80 ramp to southbound Larkin Avenue will be closed and scheduled to be reopened in October, according to IDOT.

Beginning n Thursday at 8 p.m., eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane from West of Larkin Avenue to Wheeler Avenue. Westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between west of Larkin Avenue to east of I-55, according to IDOT.

The eastbound I-80 ramp to southbound Larkin Avenue will be closed to be reopened in late August, according to IDOT. Southbound Larkin Avenue ramp to eastbound I-80 will then reopen early September, according to IDOT.